Unifor Members at VIA Rail ratify collective agreement

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 100 and National Council 4000 have voted to accept a new three-year deal with VIA Rail.

Via Rail workers wearing red t-shirts posing outside a terminal (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Our bargaining committees were principled and smart with their demands for a fair collective agreement for the current times. They had the unwavering support of our members across VIA Rail," said Lana Payne, National Secretary-Treasurer. "I commend Council 4000 and Local 100 committees for their determination and resolve. They defeated the concessions tabled by the employer and delivered on their commitment to our members. Public and safe passenger rail service remains Unifor's top priority."

The agreement, reached July 11, 2022, was overwhelmingly accepted across the country.

"Our members are dedicated to providing reliable service to VIA Rail customers and we fully expected the company to recognize our efforts," said Scott Doherty, Executive Assistant to Unifor National President. "This agreement would not have been possible without the continued solidarity and support of our members. Our members and bargaining committees remained strong and united throughout this round of bargaining."

Members from Halifax to Vancouver attended information meetings to receive direct reports from their respective bargaining committee representatives before casting their ballots on the tentative agreement.

"This round of bargaining presented a unique set of challenges, nonetheless we were determined to make gains in wages and benefits and deal with matters of importance to our members," said Zoltan Czippel, President of Unifor Local 100.

The negotiated benefits of the new collective agreement include enhanced benefits, improved contract language and significant wage increases in each year of the agreement. Wages will improve by 5.5% retroactive to January 1, 2022 and then by 3.5 % and 2.5% in the following years and in addition to these increases, skilled trades will see an immediate Trade adjustment of $1.25 effective January 01, 2022 and additional Trade adjustment of $0.75 effective January 01, 2023.

"Our membership gave us a clear mandate, improve wages, enhance benefits and strengthen the language in our collective agreements," said Dave Kissack, President of Unifor National Council 4000. "I am proud that our bargaining committees stayed the course and accomplished the mandate provided by our membership."

Unifor represents more than 2,000 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Hamid Osman: [email protected] or (647) 448-2823; For French interviews, please contact Unifor Quebec Communications Representative, Véronique Figliuzzi at [email protected] or 514-212-6003.