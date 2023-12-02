Unifor members at Manitoba Lotteries vote to strike if necessary

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 144 members have voted overwhelmingly, with 98% in favour, to take strike action if a fair contract cannot be reached this month.

"Unifor members at Manitoba Lotteries deserve a strong collective agreement, not the foot dragging and disrespect we're seeing from the company," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Management has left us little choice but to take job action. My message to this employer: step up and bring a serious offer."

Unifor represents more than 750 members at McPhillips Station Casino, Club Regent Casino, and the Shark Club Casino. Members work as dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security, house/grounds, customer service representative and Skilled Trades workers.

Local 144 Unit 37 has been without a collective agreement for 18 months—since June 2022. Members' wages have only increased 1.75% in six years.

"We don't have endless patience. A serious offer from the employer is required to get bargaining back on track," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Unifor members make Manitoba Lotteries wildly profitable. They've earned a fair contract."

Without a new contract, job action will begin at 12:01 a.m. on December 23.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries made $740.9 million profit in 2022.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or 416-896-3303 (cell).