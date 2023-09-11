Unifor members at IMP Aerospace deliver unprecedented strike mandate

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor members at IMP Aerospace delivered an unprecedented strike mandate of 97.6%, showing their determination to make strong gains in upcoming contract negotiations.

"The members at IMP are sending a clear message with this strike vote that they need to see real improvements," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The overwhelming support for a strike and support for their bargaining committee is important and shows these workers are ready to fight for a fair contract."

Workers at IMP Aerospace voted 97.6% in favour of strike action Tweet this National President Lana Payne, Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray (both centre) stand with IMP Local 2215 bargaining committee and Unifor staff. (CNW Group/Unifor)

More than 200 members cast ballots and asked the bargaining committee questions about the strike process at a meeting held in Waverley, NS, Monday evening.

"We told the company when we began negotiations that this time would be different," said Kelly LeBlanc, President of Local 2215 at IMP. "We have set a deadline, initiated the conciliation process earlier in the game, and with this strike mandate we are demonstrating just how committed the membership is to obtaining a better deal."

Negotiations with IMP in previous rounds have taken six months or more, most of which was due to avoidable delays and scheduling conflicts. Deadline bargaining, often used in other jurisdictions but uncommon in Nova Scotia, gives added incentive for the union and management to work quickly and diligently to reach an agreement.

Bargaining began June 21, 2023 and the union filed for conciliation on July 20, 2023. Scheduled conciliation will continue this week. The deadline to reach a deal has been set for September 24, and then following a 21-day cooling period, the union or the employer can give 72-hours' notice of a strike or lockout.

Unifor Local 2215 represents 330 members who work as air frame mechanics, structure mechanics, avionic technicians, cable assemblers, electronic technicians and labourers at facilities in Enfield and Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries, contact Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491.