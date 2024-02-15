Unifor members at Gibraltar mine seeking ambitious improvements to collective agreement

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Wages, safety improvements, and equitable workplace accountability are priorities for Unifor Local 3018 as bargaining opens with Taseko this month.

"In the face of increasing living costs and the inherent risks associated with mining, it is imperative that our members at Gibraltar receive fair compensation, robust safety measures, and just treatment in the workplace," stated Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

Bargaining opened earlier this month with an exchange of proposals and resumes in March 2024. The current contract with Taseko expires on May 31, 2024.

"Safety in the workplace is non-negotiable. We are committed to ensuring that every one of our members returns home safely at the end of the day," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "We will resolve uneven workplace accountability, ensuring that all employees are treated fairly and equitably."

Local 3018 represents 550 workers at the Taseko copper mine north of Williams Lake in British Columbia.

