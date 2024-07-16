Unifor members at GATX Rail ratify new agreement

RED DEER, AB, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 21-A at GATX Rail Canada in Red Deer, Alberta, have ratified a new four-year collective agreement with the company.

"This agreement reflects Unifor's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of our members," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The wage increases, enhanced benefits, and improved pensions are a testament to the strength and solidarity of our union."

The agreement was ratified with 93% support of the membership during voting on Friday, July 12 and is set to expire on January 8, 2028. The new contract includes wage increases totaling 14% over the life of the contract, increased shift differential premiums, increase to the annual safety boot allowance and significant improvements for members' short term disability benefits.

"We're proud of the substantial improvements we achieved in this round of bargaining," said Lee Christoffersen, GATX Unit Chair. "Our members will benefit from better wages, working conditions, and pensions."

"We have made meaningful strides in this agreement that will positively impact our members' daily lives," said Stuart Olson, President of Unifor Local 21-A. "This contract ensures better support and security for everyone involved."

This program will allow members to maintain their job qualifications or certifications or re-qualify if necessary for the specific classifications or required tasks they needed to perform their work.

The 63 members of Local 21-A are employed as welders, locomotive and track mobile operators, millwrights, machinists, heavy-duty mechanics, blasters, painters, and clerks. They handle inspections of railway tank and freight cars, mechanical repairs, cleaning, blast lining, painting, regulatory compliance, and various administrative duties at GATX's Red Deer facility, which is one of six major service centres that GATX operates across North America.

