Unifor members at Dominion ratify contract with up to 23% wage increases

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members working at 11 Dominion stores across the island of Newfoundland ratified a new collective agreement, voting 88% in favour. The agreement follows a supermarket pattern set in summer 2023 by the union and secured at Metro supermarkets in Ontario.

"Unifor's strategic and sector-wide bargaining strategy for supermarket workers has delivered the largest wage gains Dominion workers have ever seen. Our union is blazing a path forward in this sector to make long over-due and well-deserved gains," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "My congratulations to the bargaining committee and the union's amazing grocery workers in every province for standing together in this fight for fairness."

The new agreement sees wage increases that total $4.50 per hour for full-time workers and $3.20 per hour for part-time workers at end rate over the life of the five-year agreement. For a full-time clerk at the end rate of pay, these wage increases will see more than $35,000 in additional income over the life of the agreement.

"We're proud to make such a solid step forward for the people who prepare, stock and sell the food we all need," said President of Unifor Local 597 Carolyn Wrice. "It warms my heart to know the difference these wage increases will have for Dominion workers, and I'm honoured to have worked beside the team of fine folks on the bargaining committee who never wavered through these negotiations."

Other highlights of the agreement include signing bonuses, a reduction in the number of hours needed for part-time workers to maintain eligibility for health benefits, increases to paramedical benefit coverage, improved job and wage security language, and a commitment from the employer to create and post 22 new full-time positions within the first year after ratification. The agreement expires October 28, 2028.

Unifor represents more than 1,600 workers at 11 Dominion stores across the island of Newfoundland.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

