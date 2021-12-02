Unifor members at Clean Harbors reach tentative agreement

The tentative agreement reached today resolves outstanding seniority and provides wage increases over the term of the contract. Members of Local 914 will vote on the agreement on Saturday, December 4, 2021. If ratified, it will end the 11-day strike.

More details about the agreement will be released once ratified.

