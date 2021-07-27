Unifor members at Bombardier Aviation and De Havilland Aircraft on strike

Approximately 1,500 Bombardier workers and 700 De Havilland workers are on strike affecting both companies. The Downsview plant is the manufacturing site for Bombardier's Global series aircraft and De Havilland's Dash 8 turboprop aircraft.

"Our members are among the most highly skilled workers in the country, building two of the highest quality aircraft products in the world. What we're looking for is an agreement that reflects that," said Scott McIlmoyle, President of Unifor Local 112 which represents production and skilled trades workers at the Downsview site.

Unifor previously outlined the union's key priorities in the negotiations, including pensions, use of contractors and erosion of bargaining unit work at Bombardier and the future of the Dash 8 program at De Havilland. Other issues relate to the sale of the Downsview site in 2018 and both companies' planned exit of the facility.

"Our members do highly technical, intricate, and precise work that supports some of the most advanced manufacturing this country does. These are demanding jobs. Our members work hard and deserve nothing less than an agreement that values their incredible contribution to these companies and respects their hard work," said Maryellen McIlmoyle, President of Unifor Local 673 which represents technical, office, and professional workers at both companies.

The union remains committed to reaching a fair settlement with Bombardier Aviation and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

