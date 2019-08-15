Unifor makes progress for Oshawa auto parts workers

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Deals made over the past week between Unifor and Marek Hospitality, Oakley Industries, and Syncreon Supplier Park mark a significant advancement in the fight for independent parts and suppliers (IPS) workers impacted by the assembly line closure at General Motors Oshawa.

"Unifor is fighting for all workers impacted by the assembly line closure," said Unifor Local 222 President Colin James. "Since day one, we faced an uphill battle for parts supplier workers and through the efforts of many, Unifor is making progress for our members."

The union is attempting to bargain fair closure/restructuring agreements that include three key elements to assist workers in the transition to new employment—enhanced severance packages, health care plan extensions, and employer funding for an adjustment centre in Oshawa.

Unifor has said repeatedly, IPS workers deserve more than legislative minimum. Marek, Oakley, and Syncreon stepped up and worked with Unifor to negotiate fair agreements that exceed the minimum standard. Unifor calls on the remaining employers to do the same.

"Several companies are resisting our efforts to bargain fair closure agreements. This needs to change, as Unifor will use every tool at our disposal to support our members in the face of significant job loss," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

As manufacturing jobs move south and overseas, Unifor continues to press political leaders at all levels of government for a much-needed joint strategy to protect workers in the automotive and parts supplier industries.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

