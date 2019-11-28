Unifor maintains support for Northern Pulp ETF proposal

HALIFAX, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor leadership is expressing its continued support for the Northern Pulp effluent treatment facility (ETF) project currently under review with Nova Scotia Environment (NSE).

"We remain confident NSE will assess the project and come to an appropriate decision, and we trust it will be one that protects the environment, respects community concerns and supports the more than 2,700 jobs at stake across the province," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We want our members to know we fully support them and we believe this mill can coexist in its community just as dozens of other pulp and paper mills currently do across Canada."

Unifor submitted commentary to Nova Scotia Environment during the open consultation period, highlighting the mill's excellent record of improved performance, the importance of keeping high-demand paper product production within the bounds of Canada's world-leading environmental regulatory jurisdiction, and the Nova Scotia forestry sector's reliance on Northern Pulp.

"Every time NSE has come back to the company to request information during this process, Northern Pulp has delivered," said Linda MacNeil, Atlantic Regional Director. "If we let this mill close, the entire province loses. The last thing we need is to throw out a good proposal from the anchor of the province's forestry sector for lack of a little clarification."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 230 workers at Northern Pulp and more than 23,000 forestry workers from coast to coast. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

