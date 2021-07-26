Unifor Local 4268 GFL Environmental ratifies collective agreement securing wage and benefit improvements

The new collective agreement was ratified by a vote of the membership on July 22, 2021, and will be in effect until April 26, 2025.

Highlights include full retroactive pay from April 27 in addition to a $500 signing bonus for all members on the seniority lists, hourly pay increases of between $2.30 and $3.55, as well as increases for benefits such as boot and tool allowances, life insurance and medical plan improvements. The contract also secured improved vacation benefits for members with 15 years of service, recognizing service and the importance of work-life balance.

"I am excited for members to access the enhanced license program that will allow workers to upgrade their license, and reclassify themselves for higher paid jobs thru a fully paid company program," said Unit Chairperson Paul McKee.

The contract also includes a newly negotiated Women's Advocate position and provisions for Substance Abuse and Mental Health support, programs that support workers' safety and mental health.

Unifor represents about 180 members who primarily drive and operate commercial waste/ recycling trucks and do residential pickup in Hamilton-Wentworth but also service commercial customers in Brantford-Brant county and Norfolk-Haldimand counties.

