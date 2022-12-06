Unifor Local 4050 ratifies first contract with Pieridae Energy Caroline

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - New Unifor members at the Caroline, Alberta facility of Pieridae Energy will enjoy significant wage increases as part of a contract ratified this week by Local 4050.

"Unifor is Canada's leading, and growing, union for energy workers," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "We're excited to welcome these members and look forward to growing good jobs in the energy sector."

The three-year agreement will increase wages by 6% in the first year, followed by 2% in each of the final two years. Should Unifor's sector-wide bargaining yield higher wage increases in 2023 or 2024, the Local 4050 contract can be re-opened.

"Energy workers in every province can make gains with a union," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "These workers have proven that by joining Unifor and negotiating their new contract."

