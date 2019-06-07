Unifor Local 21-A serves strike notice at AT Films Inc.

EDMONTON, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 21-A has served 72-hour strike notice after attempts to bargain a collective agreement with AT Films Inc. reached an impasse.

"This employer has laid off twenty-five percent of our members and reduced wages by up to 44 per cent in an attempt to break the union," said Unifor Local 21-A Unit Chairperson Sandra Cormier. "The company needs to understand that our members are strong, committed and dedicated to reaching a tentative agreement that respects their union and them."

Unifor's Local 21-A bargaining committee has been working for more than six months to achieve a fair agreement. The employer has walked away from the table and is unwilling to address the key issues workers are facing.

"AT Films bargaining proposals do not reflect the contributions that our members have made towards the success and growth of the company. The strike notice and any job action including a possible work stoppage may be needed to make the company understand we are serious and that we will not accept attacks on workers who have done so much for them," said Cormier.

Unifor members at AT Films manufacture, distribute and fold polythene films products.

AT Films, Inc. is a wholly owned company of RPC Group plc, which is currently being acquired by Berry Global Group Inc. in a blockbuster 3.31 billion dollar, all-cash deal.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at hamid.osman@unifor.org or 647-448-2823 (cell).

