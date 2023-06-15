Unifor Local 2002 members overwhelmingly ratify new deal with GTAA

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The 1,400 members of a Unifor Local 2002 unit have voted 80% in favour of ratifying a new four-year contract with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA).

"I'm so proud of the bargaining committee at Local 2002," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This agreement is groundbreaking in the aviation industry and sets a new standard for what we can accomplish moving forward. It is a testament to the committee, who has tirelessly represented the members' interests throughout the negotiation process."

An airplane taxis at Pearson International Airport. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The members in this unit are in 350 different job classifications, based out of Pearson International Airport in Toronto, including airside, facilities, operations, professional and support, and Skilled Trades.

The wins in this deal include wage increases over the life of the agreement, increases in benefits, and increases in pension contributions. Notably, it includes substantial increases for our Skilled Trade workers, bringing their compensation in line with industry standards and other unions. This is a significant achievement and demonstrates the local's commitment to valuing the diverse talents of the union.

"First and foremost, I want to emphasize that this agreement does not include any concessions," said Unifor Local 2002 President Tammy Moore.

"This is a significant milestone for our union and reflects our membership's collective voice and unity. Our GTAA members play a crucial role in the success of Canada's busiest and largest airport. With the stability provided by this agreement, we can contribute to the growth and development of making Toronto a mega-hub and ensuring it remains at the forefront of the aviation industry. I am happy to see their hard work and dedication rewarded with this progressive contract."

The ratification meetings were held June 14 and 15 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto.

Unifor represents 16,000 members across Canada in the aviation sector.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

