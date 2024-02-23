Unifor Local 100 at Nova Scotia's Autoport set to strike

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 100 has served Autoport with 48-hour strike notice, positioning for strike action starting 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, February 27.

"The union remains fully committed to negotiating a fair and equitable deal for our members that address the challenging economic times," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "I am calling on the employer to return to Monday's negotiations with a genuine intent to reach an agreement. Our members prefer to avoid a labour dispute but stand ready to act if it becomes necessary."

Unifor Local 100 announces official strike position at Autoport (CNW Group/Unifor)

Conciliation is scheduled for Monday.

"Our members are seeking a deal that truly represents their hard work and dedication every single day," said Cory Will, Unifor Local 100 President. "Anything less is unacceptable.""

Unifor Local 100 represents 239 employees at the Autoport vehicle processing and transshipment hub, situated in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia. Operating under CN Rail, Autoport stands as one of the most extensive facilities of its kind in North America, processing and transshipping close to 185,000 vehicles annually.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For more information, please contact Unifor National Communications Representatives: Hamid Osman: [email protected] | (647) 448-2823; Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] | 902-717-7491.