TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor launches Unifor Votes campaign to get out the union vote ahead of the April 28 federal election.

"Working people across Canada have been caught in the crosshairs of an escalating trade war launched by the United States against our economy. Tens of thousands of jobs, communities and entire industries are on the line," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "It's time to vote to protect Canadian jobs and ask all parties what they plan to do to build a strong, resilient economy in Canada."

Unifor's campaign calls on all parties to commit to the following:

Protect Canadian jobs with bold industrial policies, to build economic resilience, strengthen our nation, and reduce dependency on the U.S.;

Strong supports to mitigate job loss, keep workers on payrolls and expand Employment Insurance for those who need it;

Stand up for equality and the things that make us Canadian by keeping health care public, expanding $10 -a-day child care, and taking real steps to end intimate partner violence, and

-a-day child care, and taking real steps to end intimate partner violence, and Tackle the high costs of living and housing that are holding families and young people back, contributing to a widespread homelessness crisis in our country.

The union's more than 45 member organizers will be contacting members across the country to get out the union vote. Member organizers will connect with workers on the doorstep, on the phones, and at union and community events, and will bring the union's priorities directly to local candidates.

"There is no doubt given everything we are facing as a nation that this election is one of the most important in recent times. The power of our union is in our membership. Unifor members are concerned about their jobs, public services and affordability, and in this election, we're making sure that members have the information they need to get out and vote," continued Payne.

Unifor is the largest private sector union in Canada, representing more than 320,000 members in all sectors of the economy. Unifor fights for the rights of all workers. It also fights for equality and social justice at home and abroad and aspires to bring about progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or on cell at (416) 458-3307