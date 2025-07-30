Massive public biodiesel investments face collapse without intervention

HAMILTON, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The abrupt closure announcement by Biox Corporation is the latest example of a failure to secure Canada's domestic energy supply, says Unifor.

The union is urging federal and provincial officials to make simple regulatory changes that could help re-start the facility and lay the groundwork for securing Canada's energy future.

"Actively building our industrial capacity is essential to future-proofing the economy from the whims of foreign leaders," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The provincial and federal governments must work in tandem to connect our energy industry to industrial strategies and grow good jobs here in Canada."

Biox recently circulated termination notices to Unifor Local 593 members on July 24, signaling the full closure of its Hamilton refinery, which hasn't produced biodiesel for more than a year. The facility was created in 2007 with significant federal grants, public research funds, university commercialization infrastructure, and private investment. Unifor blames the closure on government long-term planning failures and foreign subsidies on biodiesel.

Ontario currently exports feedstock to American refineries and then imports it as biodiesel, which is heavily subsidized by the U.S. and other governments. A glut of imported biodiesel has hurt Ontario producers. To revive the Canadian biodiesel industry and salvage infrastructure, Unifor recommends that Ontario mimic British Columbia's model, which requires biodiesel to contain a minimum amount of domestically produced content.

"Ontario's biodiesel crisis is just the latest example of an energy sector lacking vision to serve Canadian consumers and industries," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Stronger domestic energy supply chains must be at the centre of any 'Elbows Up' strategy."

A summary of Unifor's recommendations can be found online.

