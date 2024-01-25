Unifor is disappointed by indefinite curtailment of Crofton mill

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling for an immediate response by all levels of government to support the Vancouver Island forestry sector following Paper Excellence's announcement to curtail operations at its Crofton pulp mill indefinitely.

"An indefinite curtailment is an immeasurable loss for too many workers and their families who deserve so much better from Paper Excellence," said National President Lana Payne. "These companies must be held to account and Canada and B.C. must support a value-added forestry industry that creates good, union jobs for generations to come."

Aerial view of a pulp mill (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor called on Paper Excellence to give answers to the workers at the Crofton mill following the November 2023 announcement that an ongoing curtailment would be extended through February 2024. The cessation of operations was first announced in January 2023.

"This is devastating news for our members in Crofton," said Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "We can't continue to bleed jobs in the forestry sector in this province and it's clear that we need a strategic, long-term plan to support forestry jobs and stop the trend of curtailments and raw log exports."

Unifor Local 1132 represents 91 workers at the Crofton mill and nearly 3,000 pulp and paper workers in British Columbia.

