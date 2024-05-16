Unifor holds rally for MDA Space workers on strike

BRAMPTON, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers and community supporters rallied today at the MDA Space headquarters in Brampton, Ontario where workers have been on strike for the past five weeks, fighting for a fair contract.

"While MDA Space is busy bragging about the company doubling its revenues over the past few years, workers have been on the picket line for more than month fighting for a fair contract," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This rally is about making it clear why MDA Space is successful—because of its highly skilled and dedicated workers and the generous regime of subsidies and contracts funded by public dollars that help create good Canadian aerospace jobs."

Approximately 50 Unifor members of Local 112 and 673 have been on strike since April 8 for a fair wage increase, a long overdue increase in the company's contribution to workers' pension plan, and protection from the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The company's strong financial position was outlined in a May 10 blog post by MDA Space CEO Mike Greenley, who boasted about the company doubling its revenues from $400 million to $800 million. MDA Space was recently awarded contracts for the Canada Space Agency, including $250 million to support robotics operations on the International Space Station and $269 million for the next phase of Canadarm3. MDA Space has a current order backlog worth more than $3 billion. The company's global headquarters is the site of the labour dispute and was recently built with a $25 million grant provided by the Ontario government.

"Aerospace jobs must be good jobs. To be perfectly clear, MDA Space is profitable and more than capable of settling this dispute with 50 of its most hard-working and devoted workers," added Payne. "Prolonging this dispute not only threatens the important space projects our members are part of, but it will also undoubtedly blemish Canada's reputation as a global leader in aerospace research and technology."

In a letter to federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, Unifor outlined its concerns with the ongoing dispute.

