Unifor holds high level discussions with Nemak

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor leadership held high level discussions with Nemak representatives and submitted an offer to resolve the ongoing dispute over the company's plant closure announcement.

"Union representatives spoke with Nemak this morning and now the ball is in their court," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The company was provided with an offer and Unifor awaits their response."

Yesterday, Justice Terrance Patterson of the Superior Court of Ontario urged the union and the company to make every effort to resolve the dispute before the parties have to return to court on Friday September 13.

"This morning's discussion between Unifor representatives and Nemak is a continuation of the union's efforts to reach a resolution to this dispute," John D'Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 President. "Workers are asking only for the company to live up to the collective agreement."

Since the protest began, Unifor has maintained an open line of communication with the company. Unifor officials at the highest level provided contact information to Nemak, but did not receive any response.

SOURCE Unifor

