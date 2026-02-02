Transit workers begin bargaining with Coast Mountain Bus Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Cost of living pressures and health and safety were among key issues raised today by Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 during Day 1 contract negotiations with Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC). The two union locals negotiate on a joint bargaining committee.

"Transit workers deserve improved wages, safe working conditions, and the dignity to do their jobs without constant surveillance or unrealistic scheduling pressures," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Cost of living pressures and health and safety were among key issues raised today by Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 during Day 1 contract negotiations with Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC). The two union locals negotiate on a joint bargaining committee. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"As technology evolves, so must protections for workers--including safeguards around data collection and monitoring, adequate recovery time between shifts, and basic access to washrooms. These are not perks. These are fundamental human rights that directly impact safety for workers and riders alike."

Unifor Local 111 represents 3,866 conventional and community shuttle transit operators at CMBC, a subsidiary of Metro Vancouver's regional transportation authority, TransLink.

Local 111 members are focused on wages, benefits, and working conditions, including the growing impact of scheduling pressures that limit operators' ability to take reasonable breaks or access washrooms during shifts.

Unifor Local 2200 represents 1,002 members working in skilled trades, service, and SeaBus operations, including mechanics, service attendants, and cleaners. The local's priorities include aligning wages with the other skilled trades workers at TransLink and protections related to rapid technological change in the workplace.

As transit systems modernize, Unifor is raising concerns about the introduction of new technologies, including autonomous vehicles in bus yards and the expansion of electric vehicle fleets. The union wants to ensure its members have a voice when it comes to technological change impacting their work.

Both locals are also seeking the creation of retiree benefits.

"Transit operators are responsible for the safety of hundreds of thousands of people every day," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

"This round of bargaining is about respecting the realities of the work, protecting workers from burnout, and ensuring public transit remains safe and reliable for the communities it serves."

The current collective agreement between Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company expires March 31, 2026.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Zoom or FaceTime, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.