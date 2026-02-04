Canadian journalism hit again as Bell Media lays off 20 Unifor members nationwide

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is deeply concerned by Bell Media's announcement of layoffs impacting 20 Unifor members, who delivered quality, fact-based journalism to Canadians from coast-to-coast.

"This is a critical moment to support Canadian jobs and Canadian journalists--especially when democracy itself is under attack," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"Unifor will stand with our media members as they navigate this uncertainty. These cuts strike at the heart of Canadian journalism. Every newsroom job eliminated means fewer Canadian stories told, fewer facts verified, and less accountability for those in power. When journalism is weakened, democracy is weakened--and Canadians are the ones who pay the price."

The layoffs include 11 journalists, among them five newly unionized CTV National News members from Unifor Local 79-M in Toronto, as well as journalists in North Bay, Ont., Halifax, and Calgary.

Also affected are traffic coordinators, schedulers, and promotional coordinators from Locals 723-M and 79-M in Toronto. Unifor is working to ensure the collective agreements are being adhered to, as well as reviewing the legality of the terminations involving the five National News members.

"Expanding journalist tax credits to include broadcasters could have prevented these job losses," Payne said.

"Instead, these cuts are deepening Canada's news deserts--including in major urban centres. News in this country is at crisis levels, and urgent action is needed."

In 2024, Unifor launched its Shame on Bell campaign after BCE eliminated 4,800 jobs, including 800 Unifor members across telecommunications and media.

In June of that same year, Bell Media announced further restructuring, issuing layoff notices to nearly 50 additional Unifor media workers.

