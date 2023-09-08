Unifor fights Air Canada Jazz layoffs in Newfoundland and Labrador

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor is fighting Air Canada's decision to lay off more than 50 Jazz members in Newfoundland and Labrador as the company makes changes to its services in Gander, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Deer Lake.

"Unifor is committed to fighting vigorously for our aviation members at Jazz," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"Companies like Air Canada can't just be cavalier about bringing in new contracts and expect our union to sit by on the sidelines. Our members are dedicated to their jobs and deserve respect."

Currently, Halifax-based Jazz Aviation holds the contract of providing aviation services under the Air Canada Express banner, but starting Nov. 1, PAL Airlines will also be in the fold.

Jazz Aviation said it's making staffing changes as a result of Air Canada's changing schedule.

There are 13 job losses in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which will no longer be serviced by Jazz Aviation at all. Gander will lose 16 positions, while there are 25 job cuts in Deer Lake.

Unifor is filing a number of grievances and lawyers are looking into possible contravention of labour standards legislation. The union is also researching the capacity purchase agreement (CPA), which details how Air Canada outsources a portion of its business to other companies.

The union is open to dialogue on the issue and would prefer to resolve the issue in a manner that would benefit both the company and the affected Unifor members.

"The news of these layoffs is devastating, not only for those directly impacted but also for our entire Jazz membership," said Unifor Local 2002 President, Tammy Moore.

"Our Jazz members are dedicated and hardworking employees that have contributed to the success of both Jazz and Air Canada for decades. They are the backbone of the aviation industry. Unifor will be fighting this decision using all available resources."

Unifor represents 16,000 members across Canada in the aviation sector, including nearly 2,000 members in Jazz Aviation from coast to coast, who work in customer service, aircraft maintenance and crew scheduling.

