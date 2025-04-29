TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor congratulates Liberal leader Mark Carney on his election and urges him to swiftly take action to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy for working people in light of the trade war with the U.S.

"Throughout the campaign, the effects of this U.S.-provoked trade war deepened, with hundreds of thousands of Canadians concerned for their jobs. Now, the real work begins." said Unifor National President Lana Payne, "Unifor's plan to build a resilient economy always called for an all-hands approach, and our union will work with the newly-elected government to push for the protection that Unifor industries, our public services, and our country, needs."

"As this new government turns to face today's crises, we expect workers' rights to be upheld by this government, as do our members and unionized workers across this country," continued Payne.

In the lead up to the election, Unifor member organizers ran a large-scale voter contact campaign, reaching out to members directly on the doors and on the phone, plus additional workers at union and workplace meetings throughout the course of the writ period.

"We heard it from members again and again; people are demanding we protect jobs in Quebec and Canada above all else. Now, the response to President Trump, and the necessary economic and political shifts will be the defining mission for this government and for our country over the next several years," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

Unifor's Protect Canadian Jobs campaign sets out ideas to protect workers and shore up the economy in the face of Trump's tariffs.

Unifor's election campaign called on all parties to commit to the following:

Protect Canadian jobs with bold industrial policies, to build economic resilience, strengthen our nation, and reduce dependency on the U.S.;

Strong supports to mitigate job loss, keep workers on payrolls and expand Employment Insurance for those who need it;

Stand up for equality and the things that make us Canadian by keeping health care public, expanding $10 -a-day child care, and taking real steps to end intimate partner violence, and

Tackle the high costs of living and housing that are holding families and young people back, contributing to a widespread homelessness crisis in our country.

