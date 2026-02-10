Unifor denounces the Canadian government's decision to cut public transit funding

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor denounces federal funding cuts to public transit, which threaten safe, reliable service and push costs onto working people and municipalities already under strain.

"Public transit is a public good and there is no better time to invest in both the services and the manufacturing of strong public transit in cities across Canada," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"Cuts to transit funding don't save money. They shift the burden onto cities, workers, and riders through service reductions, fare hikes, and deteriorating working conditions."

In 2024, the federal government launched the Canada Public Transit Fund, meant to provide consistent and predictable funding for public transportation. It pledged $3 billion per year, scheduled to begin this year.

However, the current federal budget's focus on austerity means cuts to key services the public relies on, including public transit.

The government scrapped the fund that would have strengthened public transit and allocated money into a new Building Communities Strong Fund, which means that transit projects now compete with other projects for funding.

Unifor warns that downloading transit costs onto municipalities forces impossible choices, including cutting service, or raising fares and property taxes. All these options trickle down and hit working people hardest.

Public transit is one of the most effective tools to reduce emissions, lower household transportation costs, and connect people to jobs, education, and housing.

Transit workers keep cities moving, yet they are increasingly asked to do more with less. Funding cuts intensify workload pressures, put frontline workers at risk for abuse and harassment, delay needed maintenance and upgrades, and raise serious health and safety concerns for frontline workers and the public they serve.

At the same time, riders--particularly low-income and immigrant communities--face longer commutes, reduced access to jobs and services, and higher fares.

Last year, British Columbians in the Cowichan Valley endured the longest transit strike in its history lasting seven months with Transdev, and the province has seen four long strikes in three years, affecting tens of thousands of residents, due to the B.C. government and BC Transit's continued reliance on private transit contractors and the huge gaps in pay and benefits that result.

The union is calling on governments to reverse transit funding cuts and commit to long-term, dedicated investment in public transit that protects workers, serves communities, and puts a low-carbon economy and environment first.

"These cuts are part of a broader austerity agenda that treats essential services as expendable," added Payne.

"Public transit is central to economic justice, climate action, and community well-being. We need to protect Canadian jobs. Undermining this puts people at risk and moves us backward. We need dedicated, stable funding for public transit."

Unifor represents over 6,500 urban transit operators, mechanics, and skilled trades staff.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.