Unifor donates $75,000 to Syrian and Turkish earthquake recovery

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor's Social Justice Fund is making a $75,000 donation to the Humanitarian Coalition for the Türkiye and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

"The scale of the damage and suffering caused by these earthquakes is overwhelming, and the response must match the scale of the crisis," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The Humanitarian Coalition is bringing together international partners to support search and rescue and family reunification, as well as deliver vital aid including physical and mental health supports."

A series of catastrophic earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023 struck areas in Türkiye and Syria, causing widespread damage and building collapse. The estimated death toll of this crisis surpassed 11,000 people on Feb. 8, 2023 with recovery efforts continuing.

"The members of the Humanitarian Coalition deeply appreciate this generous contribution by the members of Unifor in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria. Our life-saving work cannot happen without the essential support of compassionate Canadians" said Humanitarian Coalition Executive Director Richard Morgan.

"Unifor's Social Justice Fund allows members in Canada to show international solidarity during times of unthinkable crisis, like this one. We wish for survivors to have the support they need to rebuild the safest, healthiest communities possible following this disaster," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier.

The Humanitarian Coalition members including, Action Against Hunger, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children, and World Vision Canada. All partners are currently operating in Syria and 11 of 12 members are active in Turkey.

Unifor encourages members and local unions to make donations to The Humanitarian Coalition at the union's dedicated donation link .

Members are also encouraged to make donations to the Canadian Red Cross Earthquake in Türkiye & Syria Appeal . Every donation made by individuals will be matched by the federal government between February 6 and 22, 2023, up to a maximum of $10 million.

The Unifor Social Justice Fund is a registered charity which promotes and supports the role of trade unions and workers groups in their efforts to strengthen democracy, promote equitable development, and contribute to poverty reduction, social justice and education reform.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

