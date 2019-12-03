Unifor disappointed in Nemak arbitration decision

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor is reviewing the arbitration award issued by Norm Jesin on November 29 regarding the Nemak Windsor Aluminum Plant closure announcement.

"I was shocked and disappointed to read Norm Jesin's rationale for siding with Nemak's plant closure announcement and their intention to move Canadian jobs to Mexico," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The ruling contains numerous obvious errors and therefore we will be deciding whether to pursue an urgent judicial review."

Of particular concern is the apparent addition of conditions not entertained in the Collective Agreement's very clear product commitment language. Unifor asserts that the addition of conditions alters the collective agreement's terms which is not permitted under its arbitration provisions.

"We will continue to challenge wealthy corporations like Nemak that ask for handouts, shake hands, and then walk away," said John D'Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 President. "Both myself and our members are devastated by this decision but we're going to keep fighting."

In the face of Nemak's plant closure decision, Unifor committed to pursue all possible options to support members at the Windsor Aluminum Plant. To that end the union is now considering the review process as the next step.

