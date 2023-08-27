Unifor Detroit Three members deliver overwhelming strike mandate

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis have delivered overwhelming strike mandates, authorizing their bargaining committees to take job action, if needed, to achieve fair collective agreements with the Detroit Three (D3).

"Canadian autoworkers have sent a strong message to D3 automakers that they are united behind our bargaining committees in an effort to improve pensions, increase wages, and secure good, union jobs in the EV future," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our bargaining teams are set to resume negotiations with the unwavering support of Unifor members across the auto sector. Make no mistake, our union is fully prepared to take any and all necessary action to achieve our collective bargaining objectives."

Unifor paused negotiations to hold the strike votes over the course of the weekend. The results of the strike votes are tabulated and broken down by company below.

Strike vote results

Ford Motor Company: 98.9% in favour

General Motors 99% in favour

Stellantis 98.1% in favour

The current Detroit 3 collective agreements expire at 11:59 p.m. on September 18, 2023.

The union opened formal negotiations with the automakers on August 10 in Toronto, representing 18,000 autoworkers covered by collective agreements.

Unifor will continue to provide regular updates on the status of negotiations at autotalks.ca

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.