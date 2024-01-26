Unifor demands Northern Pulp extend pension recall rights

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is demanding Northern Pulp reverse its decision to end pension recall rights for members of Unifor Local 440.

"Unifor gave a strong recommendation to Northern Pulp to wait until the CCAA proceedings are resolved before making any decisions that affect members of Local 440," said Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Extending pension recall rights costs the company absolutely nothing out of pocket but they chose to snub the group of people who have been their most ardent supporters."

Unifor members received notice this week that while employment recall rights are still in effect, pension recall rights were terminated on December 31, 2023. This will impact approximately 50 Unifor members enrolled in the defined benefit (DB) pension plan, and another 60 members in the defined contribution (DC) plan.

Retirees currently drawing their pension will see no impact to their benefits.

"We are disappointed they moved on this now, when there's still so much uncertainty around Northern Pulp's status," said Murray. "Unifor's priority will always be to get the workers what they are entitled to and advocate for fair and just treatment."

Unifor representatives were successful in getting Northern Pulp to extend pension recall rights from their planned April 2023 end to December 2023, but the union still expected the company would extend those rights further until the CCAA proceedings were completed.

The union is planning information sessions for members of Unifor Local 440 to help explain the impacts of Northern Pulp's plan to end pension recall rights.

