Unifor congratulates Teamsters for reaching tentative agreement with CN

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor offers its congratulations to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference upon reaching a tentative agreement with CN, ending an eight-day strike.

"This strike was about what matters most, ensuring that workers come home safely at the end of their shift," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Workers have a right to bargain collectively to defend our interests. I am proud to see that process respected not only by the parties involved, but also by the federal government."

Despite mounting pressure from premiers calling for the federal government to introduce illegal back-to-work legislation, the prime minister resisted, and instead helped parties find common ground.

Unifor can confirm the 70 members at Autoport in Halifax who received notice of layoff as a result of the strike had those notices rescinded.

"Canada's rail lines keep the economy and people connected," said Renaud Gagné, Unifor Quebec Director. "The skilled workers that deliver these services deserve fairness and respect, and I congratulate them for their unity and solidarity."

