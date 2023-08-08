Unifor condemns SNC-Lavalin's union-busting termination of SPEA President

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor denounces the recent termination of Mark Chudak, President of the Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) by SNC-Lavalin in what the union perceives as a hostile anti-union move.

"SNC-Lavalin has created a larger mess for themselves by taking punitive actions against Mark Chudak, a dedicated union representative," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Unifor stands united with SPEA and calls on SNC-Lavalin to immediately reconsider their decision and reinstate Mark. Workers have the right to organize and advocate for their rights without fear of retaliation. This company must understand the severity of their action and the impact it has on labour relations and employee morale."

Unifor views the termination of Mark Chudak as an alarming signal of anti-union behavior within SNC-Lavalin. As a labour union committed to safeguarding workers' rights, Unifor believes that respecting the role of union representatives is crucial for maintaining a fair and constructive work environment.

"The labour movement in Canada has a long history of advocating for workers' rights, and Unifor remains at the forefront of championing the fair treatment of all workers, including union representatives like Mark Chudak," said Payne.

Unifor urges SNC-Lavalin to immediately reconsider its actions and take steps towards rectifying this situation both in this individual case and to rebuild employer-union relations at the company.

