Unifor commits to defending Manitoba's strong public services

WINNIPEG, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's largest union in the private sector has vowed to continue to fight for public Manitoba Hydro, health care, and other valued public services.

"Manitoba Hydro is a fantastic public utility that hundreds of thousands of Manitobans and Manitoba businesses rely on," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "It delivers affordable power and good jobs. Strengthening Manitoba Hydro and health care should be a priority for the next government."

Unifor says Brian Pallister's record overseeing the utility has so far been alarming. 2018's mass board resignation at Manitoba Hydro followed job cuts, consumer rate increases, and wage freezes for the Crown's workers.

After Québec, Manitobans pay the lowest hydro bills in the country.

"Unifor will continue to do whatever it takes to stand up for one of Canada's finest Crown corporations," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "It took generations of Manitobans to build a high-quality public hydro utility and we're not going to allow any government to undermine it."

Unifor activists were very active during the campaign, texting, phoning, and door-knocking fellow members to ensure as many Unifor members as possible could make an informed vote.

"Congratulations to Wab Kinew on a principled campaign and a larger opposition caucus," continued McGarrigle. "We look forward to working with Mr. Kinew to hold the government accountable."

