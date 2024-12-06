Unifor calls-out Walmart anti-union tactics

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is alleging Walmart punished workers with a wage freeze after they formed a union earlier this month. The union is calling on the retail giant to stop the anti-union tactics and treat all their workers with respect.

"Exercising your basic rights is not a punishable offence in a democracy," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The spike in unionization at Walmart facilities in Canada is evidence that workers at Walmart are ready to improve their job security, wages, and working conditions."

Payne added that there is only one thing that can ensure the recent wage increases at non-union facilities will last: a legally enforceable collective bargaining agreement.

"To the non-union Walmart workers who did receive the modest wage bump: experience worldwide shows that you cannot trust this company's motives. Only a union contract can secure the future wage increases and job security you deserve," she said. "There has never been a better time to form a union at Walmart."

Unifor is seeing unprecedented interest in unionization among Walmart workers across Canada. Mississauga warehouse workers joined in September, followed by drivers in Surrey. Organizing campaigns are active across the country in all facets of Walmart's supply chain. Unifor expects more applications to represent these workers to filed soon.

The process of negotiating a first contract for the unionized workers in Mississauga and Surrey is underway. Unifor representatives say that the recent wage increases for Walmart's non-union workers will simply form the wage "floor" for the negotiations. "Walmart's non-union wage increases simply demonstrate where we ought to begin union wage talks," said Payne.

Punitive wage freezes during union certification processes are prohibited under sections 24(4) and 50(b) of the Canada Labour Code. In a complaint filed December 3, 2024 to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, Unifor also alleges Walmart distributed anti-union materials, held captive audience meetings to spread misleading information, and encouraged workers to revoke union membership.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

