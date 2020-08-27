Unifor calls for review of container trucking black market

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Lack of proper monitoring and enforcement of "off-dock" trucking shipments threatens the livelihoods of all law-abiding Port Metro Vancouver container truckers and demands action, says Unifor.

"When there's no enforcement, unscrupulous businesses will create a black market," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Under illegal markets legitimate businesses suffer, workers lose their jobs, and government quickly loses control. Truckers are demanding justice."

Unlicensed truckers are moving marine containers off-dock within the Lower Mainland at steeply discounted prices and undermining licensed, fee-paying companies, says the union. Unifor is calling for the provincial government to give the Office of the Container Truck Commissioner more tools to properly monitor the off-dock shipments and levy fines.

"Issuing licenses when there is a thriving black market makes no sense," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "We liken it to taking a head count on a sinking boat with a large hole in the hull. The most urgent problem must be dealt with first."

Unifor has been working closely with the Minister of Transport and the Commissioner since it helped establish the Joint Action Plan signed in 2014. The Plan was designed to capture and regulate all on-dock and off-dock movements of containers within the Lower Mainland, whether by employee or owner operator.

