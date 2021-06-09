Unifor calls for Reliance Home Comfort boycott in Ontario

Reliance Home Comfort caused the impasse by refusing to reduce the gap between compensation of junior and senior employees. With the skyrocketing cost of living in most regions, Unifor Local 1999 members have made it a priority to ensure the younger staff have decent wages and benefits to support their families.

To support the Ontario-based boycott campaign, Unifor has launched dontcallreliance.com. The site is a resource for the public to learn more about the company's tactics and has information for Local 1999 supporters to contact senior Reliance management.

"Ontario HVAC customers have options. We prefer they use unionized providers, but Reliance needs to feel financial pressure to get them to the table," said Naureen Rizvi, Ontario Regional Director. "Our tactics will continue to escalate until we see a fair offer from Reliance."

Unifor Local 1999 represents HVAC service technicians, installers, water heater installers, plumbers, electricians and administration staff at 13 locations across Ontario.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

