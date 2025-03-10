Unifor calls for protections for members at Hudson's Bay Co. following company's credit protection filing

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor urges the Hudson's Bay Company ULC (HBC) to protect and prioritize worker's wages, pension and benefits during forthcoming restructuring.

"Friday's news left HBC employees reeling with the uncertainty of what's to come and anticipating the worst. Through what's sure to be a difficult period, HBC is still bound by its collective agreements, must deliver on wages and benefits and communicate with workers and their union about what lays ahead," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor urges the Hudson’s Bay Company to protect and prioritize worker’s. (CNW Group/Unifor)

HBC applied for credit protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) on Friday March 7, 2025.

Unifor represents approximately 320 workers at the company's Windsor, Kitchener and Toronto Sherwood Gardens stores and its Toronto e-commerce warehouse, represented by Unifor Locals 40 and 240. All four contracts are set to expire in 2025.

"While the company may be blaming tariffs, HBC workers have been concerned about the future of the company for some time. Unifor members remain committed to HBC's continued operations and are entitled to the protections bargained in their contracts," continued Payne.

HBC has been in the media in recent years as a result of the company's lack of investment in its retail stores, as customers faced broken elevators, escalators, and HVAC trouble. The company's Windsor store was closed for several weeks in 2024 as a result of HVAC failure.

