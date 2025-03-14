TORONTO, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - On Prime Minister Carney's first day in office, Unifor calls on him to heed the calls of workers to protect Canadian jobs in the face of unprecedented U.S. trade attacks.

"Prime Minister Carney, as you take on this role know that Unifor members, indeed all workers, have high expectations of you. You're stepping into a new job while many, many others are at risk. We need leadership that is thoughtful, strategic and bold," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor recommends a strong response to Trump's tariff threats, and progressive actions to protect jobs, industry and public services. The union calls on Prime Minister Carney and his new team to:

Protect Canadian Jobs with bold trade and industrial policies, to build economic resilience, strengthen our nation, and limit U.S. dependence;

Continue to consult the Prime Minister's Council on Canada-U.S. relations;

Strong workplace supports to mitigate job loss, keep workers on payrolls and expand Employment Insurance for those who need it;

Stand up for the belief in equality that makes us Canadian, keep health care public, expand $10 -a-Day child care, and take real steps to end intimate partner violence, and

Tackle the high costs of living and housing that are holding families and young people back, and are causing a widespread homelessness crisis in our country.

"It's not enough to go tit for tat with Trump. We need to make big moves, today, that will decrease Canada's reliance on the United States and protect our industries and public services for years to come. We may be days away from an election, but the world will keep spinning, and progress must continue to protect Canadian jobs," continued Payne.

Unifor's Protect Canadian Jobs campaign outlines the union's fight against tariffs and encourages the public to take a "Buy Unifor" pledge.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

