Unifor calls for education funding to resolve staffing crisis

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor stands in solidarity with Alberta's striking education workers and calls on the provincial government to restore funding for fair wages and adequate staffing, including for the 3,500 education workers represented by Unifor in the sector.

"Education workers are the backbone of Alberta's public education system," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our union supports the education workers who are standing up for themselves, for the students, and to defend public education in Alberta for generations."

Based on the most recent Statistics Canada, Alberta spends the least on public education in Canada. The province spends 13% less than the national average on a per-student basis.

"If Alberta is half as prosperous as Premier Danielle Smith claims, it can easily afford to invest in public education. That means fair wages for education workers, and enough of them to give our students the best possible education," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Unifor represents nearly 3,500 education sector staff in Alberta working as education assistants, librarians, secretaries, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers.

