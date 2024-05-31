Unifor calls for all-party support for New Brunswick anti-scab legislation

FREDERICTON, NB, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray was present as the Green Party of New Brunswick tabled anti-scab legislation and says every party should support this bill.

"The use of scabs undermines bargaining, breaks trust between employer and employees, and leads to longer labour disputes and a more toxic work environment," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Every worker has a right to free and fair collective bargaining and anti-scab legislation upholds that right."

Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray with labour activists at the New Brunswick Legislature.

Unifor has been advocating for anti-scab legislation in every jurisdiction in the country. Recently, legislation passed third reading in the House of Commons. The Manitoba NDP government has introduced a bill to ban scabs. In addition, the Nova Scotia NDP has introduced an opposition party's bill to make it illegal for employers to use scabs during labour disputes. Legislation already in exists in Quebec and British Columbia.

"The use of scabs is unfair to both the striking workers and those who are often misled into taking these jobs," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "We need to see anti-scab legislation on the books in every jurisdiction across Canada and Unifor will not stop until that is a reality."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

