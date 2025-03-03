Unifor calls B.C. Labour Board to assign mediator as talks once again break down with Transdev

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor has filed a request with the B.C. Labour Relations Board for an assigned mediator in hopes negotiating a fair deal and bring about the end of strike action by Cowichan Valley transit workers, after talks once again stalled between the union and Transdev.

"The solidarity coming from Unifor locals and the community that depend on the service our members provide has been exceptional," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor members at Transdev have been on strike since Feb. 8. The two sides met on Feb. 27 but remain far apart on key issues in this dispute, including wages and benefits. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We will always fight for improved public transit because it is what keeps our communities moving. Our transit members at Transdev have our union's full support in this dispute."

Members have been on strike since Feb. 8. The two sides met on Feb. 27 but remain far apart on key issues in this dispute, including wages and benefits.

Unifor continues to fight for ensuring its Transdev members have improved working conditions, particularly surrounding breaks and safe and clean washroom facilities for operators.

"We want to ensure our members get shown the respect they deserve in a collective agreement, which is why it's now necessary to have a mediator come in to help us get to the finish line," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

"Our members want to get back to work, but with what is likely to be economic bumpy times ahead, they need improved wages and benefits to help cushion the blow. They also need safeguards to know that they will be treated with basic human rights – like accessing appropriate washroom facilities and having proper breaks."

The 44 members of Unifor Local 114 work as transit operators, cleaners and mechanics, and Local 333BC represents eight HandyDART accessible transit operators.

On Nov. 20, 2024, members voted unanimously for strike action. Unifor has been bargaining with the employer since the spring of last year.

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

