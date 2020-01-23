Unifor calling on Premier Moe to intervene after Co-op escalates dispute

REGINA, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor is disappointed but not surprised at Federated Co-operatives Limited's (FCL) refusal to accept the union's offer today to return to the bargaining table.

"Co-op executives are now solely responsible for any escalation on the picket line as they clearly have no intention to resolve this 49 day long dispute," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "It is now imperative that Premier Scott Moe step in and order the two sides back to the table with a provincial mediator."

Unifor has reached out to Premier Moe and the Minister of Labour Don Morgan after the employer changed its two pre-conditions to return to bargaining. The Unifor Local 594 bargaining committee offered to remove those two key union demands in a show of good faith, and the employer still refuses to meet to even hear the union's proposal to resolve the lock out.

"Once again they changed the goal posts. It's clear their plan involves the police and the courts instead of bargaining a solution at the bargaining table." said Dias.

The union has offered to remove all barriers to the refinery if the employer removes all scabs from the workplace.

"This dispute could be over today. We have a room booked and are ready to go to the bargaining table this afternoon," said Dias.

Nearly 800 highly skilled members of Unifor Local 594 remain locked out from the Co-op Refinery, which continues to rely on unqualified scab workers and managers to operate the refinery.

