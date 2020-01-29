Unifor applauds recommendation for regulation of internet TV

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor applauds the call to require internet TV services that access the Canadian market to support Canadian content, as recommended in the final report of the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel (BTLRP).

"Bringing American Internet TV under Canadian broadcasting rules is five years overdue," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Every broadcaster should contribute to sponsoring Canadian news, sports and entertainment viewing, whether it is regular programing or movies."

Unifor echoes the message of urgency conveyed in today's BTLRP report, appropriately named "Canada's Communications Future: Time to Act."

"Canadian broadcasting is desperately holding its own, especially in local news which is a money loser in most markets for conventional broadcast TV companies," said Jake Moore, Unifor Media Council Chair. "If digital giants like Netflix, Amazon, Disney and DAZN are going to suck revenue out of the Canadian market, they need to do what Canadian broadcasters do. Put some back."

Unifor is encouraged that the BTLRP report contains several of the union's prior recommendations, including the expansion of the labour-based tax credit for print to extend to audio and audiovisual news delivered on all platforms, and the recommendation that the CRTC redirect more of the current TV production funds to local news.

The union opposes government relaxation of foreign ownership rules in broadcasting and will seek assurances that the basic principle of Canadian control of our media, especially our news media, is not compromised.

