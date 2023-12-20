Unifor applauds new pension and benefits for NS child care workers

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor applauds the Nova Scotia government's decision to extend group benefits and a defined benefit pension plan to child care workers in the province.

"Quality child care cannot exist without qualified workers, and the best way to achieve that is to offer competitive wages, comprehensive benefits and a good defined benefit pension plan," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor has long advocated for fair compensation that respect the vital work child care professionals do. These workers are not only responsible for our precious little ones, they enable parents, particularly mothers, to work as well."

Unifor represents workers in three day care centres in Cape Breton, NS, and has been a strong advocate in the fight for affordable, accessible, quality child care across Canada. The Nova Scotia government's decision is part of its implementation of the federal Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

"Child care is essential now more than ever as rising costs demand parents work more hours and live in dual income households to provide for their families," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Early Childhood Educators and other staff have been fighting for better wages, pensions and benefits for a long time and it's encouraging to see them getting the respect and attention they truly deserve in Nova Scotia."

Unifor represents child care workers in Nova Scotia and Ontario and thousands of workers who rely on child care services every day.

