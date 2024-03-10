Unifor and Ontario Northland reach tentative agreement

NORTH BAY, ON, March 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 103 representing workers at Ontario Northland have reached a tentative agreement.

"Entering negotiations, we had one goal in mind: to negotiate an agreement that shows the true value of our members, and we believe this tentative agreement does exactly that," said Jeremy Rodgers, President of Unifor Local 103. "We would not have been able to negotiate this agreement without the solidarity and support of our membership."

Ontario Northland locomotive pulls a passenger train through a green, forested area. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The union bargaining committee will be unanimously recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement. Details of the agreement will not be released until the agreement is presented to members for ratification.

Unifor represents more than 350 unionized employees at Ontario Northland working in clerical, on-board service, stores, and shops at various locations throughout Northern Ontario.

For further information: Hamid Osman: [email protected] | (647) 448-2823.