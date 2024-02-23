WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - After several weeks of very challenging negotiations, Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, Ont. have reached a tentative agreement.

317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson have been on strike since February 1.

Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories reach tentative agreement (CNW Group/Unifor)

No details will be released until the ratification meeting scheduled for this Sunday.

The tentative agreement is unanimously endorsed by the national union and the local 195 bargaining committee.

