Unifor and GRT reach new tentative agreement

Jan. 28, 2020, WATERLOO, ON /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4304 and Grand River Transit (GRT) have reached a new tentative collective agreement, following more than a week of strike action at the transit utility.

"On the line, and throughout bargaining, members were united in their call to improve safety and working conditions. That message was clearly heard," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "I'd like to thank the bargaining committee for their work in achieving this agreement."

GRT members at Local 4304 began a strike on January 21, after the workers voted to turn down a prior tentative agreement. A ratification vote on the new contract will take place on January 30, strike action will continue in the interim.

Details of the new collective agreement will be released pending ratification. Unifor represents drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers at GRT.

"Transit workers appreciate the support that they have received from the public during this time," said Local 4304 Local President Tim Jewell. "We look forward to settling this dispute in order to return to serving the people of Waterloo Region."

