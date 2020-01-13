Unifor and GRT reach deal on new collective agreement

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4304 and Grand River Transit have negotiated a tentative collective agreement, averting a strike at the transit utility.

"This new collective agreement ­addresses the top concerns of members and ensures that the buses will be on the road Tuesday morning," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias, who was at the talks Monday.

Unifor and GRT met throughout the weekend and all day today to reach the deal, following several days of negotiations in the fall, ahead of a strike deadline of 12:01am Tuesday morning. The members of Local 4304 had voted 98 per cent to support a strike if needed.

Details of the new collective agreement will be released to members at ratification votes to be held Sunday. Details to follow. The Local 4304 bargaining committee is unanimously recommending the tentative deal for ratification.

Unifor represents drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers at GRT.

"Unifor members are dedicated to helping the people of Waterloo Region get to their destinations, and we are pleased to have reached a deal that will enable them to continue doing that," said Local 4304 Local President Tim Jewell.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 23,000 in road transportation. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Media inquiries call Unifor Communications Representative Stuart Laidlaw at 647-385-4054 or email [email protected]

