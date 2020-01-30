Unifor and Federated Co-operatives Limited to return to bargaining table

REGINA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor and FCL are scheduled to return to bargaining table on Friday January 31 following the union's offer to remove all of the company's obstacles to bargaining.

At 5 p.m. yesterday, Unifor agreed to comply with the injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line if Federated Co-operatives Limited returns to the bargaining table in good faith. The company responded and agreed to those terms.

"Unifor has always been deeply committed to bargaining a fair contract for refinery workers, but this is the first move we have seen that suggests FCL is interested in getting a deal," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "If it becomes clear at the table that FCL is still unwilling to engage in good faith negotiations, the union's demand that Premier Moe step in still stands. We need the provincial government to support Saskatchewan workers."

Negotiations are set to begin at 9 a.m. in Regina.

Out of respect for the collective bargaining process, no other information will be released until a tentative agreement is reached or talks break off.

Nearly 800 highly skilled members of Unifor Local 594 remain locked out from the Co-op Refinery, which continues to rely on unqualified scab workers and managers to operate the refinery.

