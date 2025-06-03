UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Set for June 8 Race at Michigan International Speedway

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, is bringing the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet back to the track. Driven by 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, the car will race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, beginning at 2 PM ET and televised on Prime Video.

The freshly designed UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet exudes energy with its bold green and gray tones, sleek racing stripes, and the iconic "U-Mark" symbolizing UniFirst's commitment to exceptional service.

"The UniFirst No. 9 is back, and we're fired up to see Chase go for a win in Michigan," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "NASCAR fans bring unmatched energy, and we're proud to be part of the excitement on race day."

The Michigan race is one of five appearances for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Fans can also look forward to seeing the UniFirst No. 9 on these final two upcoming dates:

August 16 at Richmond Raceway

at Richmond Raceway October 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

"I'm looking forward to getting the UniFirst Chevy on track at Michigan," said Elliott, who has 10 top-10 finishes in 14 starts at the 2-mile oval. "It's a fast track and one that I enjoy going to. Last year, we were able to lead some laps but didn't quite get the finish we wanted. Ready to see what we can accomplish this weekend with the UniFirst colors on board."

The partnership between UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports reaches a milestone in 2025, marking 10 years of collaboration. This year also marks the sixth season UniFirst has sponsored Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (316) and laps led (more than 83,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Asit Goel, Vice President - Marketing, [email protected]