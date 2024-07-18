UniDoc AI H3 Cube Supplied Through HP Inc. to be Deployed to Ukraine's Largest Children's Hospital

-- Immediate Need for Healthcare Support Amidst Crisis

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is proud to announce the deployment of an AI-equipped H3 Health Cube to Okhmatdyt, Ukraine's largest children's hospital. This deployment follows a recent missile attack and is part of the previously announced purchase order through HP Inc., facilitated by the Hope Ukraine Foundation. The cube currently being fabricated by UniDoc and is expected to ship within the next two week and to be installed in early September.

Key Takeaways:

UniDoc H3 Health Cube deployed to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

Urgent need met following recent missile attack.

Deployment part of purchase order through HP Inc.

"This deployment highlights the impact and versatility of our H3 Health Cubes in providing critical healthcare solutions in times of need," said UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre. "Working with HP and the Hope Ukraine Foundation allows us to extend our reach and support essential medical services in Ukraine. With this deployment we aim to demonstrate the value of our technology and our commitment to global health initiatives."

The H3 Health Cube was purchased by the Hope Ukraine Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting Ukrainian people both in Ukraine and Italy. Since 2022, the Foundation has coordinated housing for 10,000 people in Italy and provided humanitarian aid throughout Ukraine. The Foundation's ability to deliver crucial healthcare solutions underscores its significant role in addressing urgent medical needs in conflict zones.

This AI-equipped H3 Health Cube, part of a recent purchase order from HP Inc., is designed to offer comprehensive eHealth services. With NEIL Connect® AI software, it integrates a range of diagnostic tools, ensuring high-quality, remote consultations. The system's deployment in Okhmatdyt Hospital aims to enhance medical care accessibility and precision, crucial for pediatric care in the current crisis.

UniDoc received an inaugural purchase order from HP Inc. on June 17, 2024, for ten AI-equipped H3 Health Cubes, with deployments planned across various regions in Europe. This order includes both indoor and outdoor units, integrating advanced AI technology to improve connectivity between patients and healthcare providers. The deployment to Okhmatdyt represents the first of these units, demonstrating the technology's versatility and immediate impact in emergency healthcare settings.

Marco Toson (above left), President of Hope Ukraine Foundation ETS, who played a pivotal role in facilitating this deployment, and Volodymyr Zhovnir (above right), Director General of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, will oversee the local implementation and operation of the H3 Health Cubes.

Marco Toson, President of Hope Ukraine Foundation ETS, stated, "The arrival of the H3 Health Cube is planned to help Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital boost its capabilities. The integration of advanced AI with their medical services will help to provide care to the young patients, especially in these challenging times. We are grateful to UniDoc and HP Inc. for working with us to make this happen."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated deployment of an H3 Health Cube to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital and the timing thereof, the benefits to be received by the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital through the use of the Company's products, and the anticipated deployment of additional H3 Health Cubes across Europe..

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

